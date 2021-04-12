The Morning Brief with Scott Reid April 12, 2021
The Morning Brief with Scott Reid, former advisor to Prime Minister Paul Martin. Discussing the biggest stories of the day including parents wondering what to do during spring break under lockdown, the latest COVID stats from this weekend, the Liberal and NDP conventions, and the Masters
