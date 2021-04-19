The Morning Brief with Scott Reid April 19, 2021
-
The Morning Brief with Scott Reid April 19, 2021
The Morning Brief with Scott Reid, former advisor to Prime Minister Paul Martin. Discussing the biggest stories of the day including Scott on a tear over Ford Government actions over the weekend, the opposition crying foul on proposed provincial legislature shutdown, whether Ford should resign, what's in the federal budget, calls to tax Canada’s billionaires as they rake in the dough, and his thoughts on Prince Philip’s funeral.
LATEST EPISODES
-
Ford Govt walks back their playground closure (& police powers). All good?Guest: Amanda Galbraith. Principal with Navigator. IHeart Radio Contributor.
-
Science Monday- April 19thGuest: Dan Riskin- Newstalk 1010 Science Correspondent. School closures are hurting kids. A study from the Netherlands comparing primary school kids’ (8-11 year old) scores on standardized tests after lockdown to kids scored in the three years prior (without lockdown) shows that kids fell well behind as the result of remote schooling. Total sample size ~350,000 kids. And the Netherlands had a short lockdown (eight weeks). Grades dropped about 3% - the equivalent of missing about a fifth of a school year (which is about how long schools were closed). But losses weren’t evenly shared across society. They were greatest (60% larger) for lower income students compared to high-income students.