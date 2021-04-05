iHeartRadio

The Morning Brief with Scott Reid April 5, 2021

    The Morning Brief with Scott Reid April 5, 2021


    The Morning Brief with Scott Reid, former advisor to Prime Minister Paul Martin. Discussing the biggest stories of the day including calls to speed up and retool Ontario’s vaccination program, malls packed this weekend, an inside look at the money, power and influence behind the Ford government’s push to build Highway 413, and Georgia Governor plans fight after Major League Baseball pulls the All-Star Game from state.

