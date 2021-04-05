The Morning Brief with Scott Reid April 5, 2021
-
The Morning Brief with Scott Reid April 5, 2021
The Morning Brief with Scott Reid, former advisor to Prime Minister Paul Martin. Discussing the biggest stories of the day including calls to speed up and retool Ontario’s vaccination program, malls packed this weekend, an inside look at the money, power and influence behind the Ford government’s push to build Highway 413, and Georgia Governor plans fight after Major League Baseball pulls the All-Star Game from state.
LATEST EPISODES
-
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown with John MooreBrampton Mayor Patrick Brown would rather see schools remain open while food packing plants, big box stores, and Amazon’s warehouse shut to slow the spread of COVID. Mayor Brown joined Moore In The Morning to explain his reasons.
-
Website allows people across Canada to easily find and connect with a therapist.Guest: Rob Pintwala. Founder, First Session.