The Morning Brief with Scott Reid March 1, 2021

    The Morning Brief with Scott Reid, former advisor to Prime Minister Paul Martin, Discussing the biggest stories of the day including Peel Public Health telling parents to lock up their kids if exposed to COVID-19, the Province pulling the emergency brake in Simcoe / Muskoka / Thunder Bay, the LTC minister before a commission, Donald Trump speaking to the faithful at CPAC, and a new AI ‘Deep Nostalgia’ bringing old photos to life.

