The Morning Brief with Scott Reid March 15, 2021

    The Morning Brief with Scott Reid, former advisor to Prime Minister Paul Martin. Discussing the biggest stories of the day including the Provincial vaccine portal opening, a flood of vaccines about to arrive in Canada, survey says Ontarians' mental health has deteriorated throughout pandemic, are some experiencing vaccine envy, Ford vs Indigenous MPP, and Beyonce becomes Grammys winningest woman ever

