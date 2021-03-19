The Morning Brief with Scott Reid March 19, 2021

The Morning Brief with Scott Reid, former advisor to Prime Minister Paul Martin. Discussing the biggest stories of the day including Canada’s procurement minister announcing the country is on track for 9.5 million doses with 1.5M coming from the US, the first of two Michaels being tried without verdict in China, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole giving a critical speech tonight, Durham Police mixed up a victim & told the wrong mother her son died, a plan hatched to have haircuts given outdoors, Etobicoke murals that took up to a decade to complete defaced by graffiti and Teen Vogue editor resigning after fury over racist tweets