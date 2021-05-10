The Morning Brief with Scott Reid May 10, 2021
The Morning Brief with Scott Reid May 10, 2021
The Morning Brief with Scott Reid, former advisor to Prime Minister Paul Martin. Discussing the biggest stories of the day including whether or not the lockdown will be extended, many Ontario nurses considering leaving the profession as pandemic stress leads to burnout according to a new poll, if the federal parties gearing up for a virtual election, 74% of Canadians worried about budget deficit, and the Leafs clinching.
