The Morning Brief with Tim Hudak for March 2, 2021

The Morning Brief with Tim Hudak, former leader of the Ontario PC party now with the Ontario Real Estate Association. Discussing the biggest stories of the day including the City of Toronto setting up hundreds of mass vaccination clinics, Most Canadians are confident federal vaccine rollout is back on track, an Ontario woman decries massive bill for hotel isolation, whether it's ok that this Ontario judge is ruling from “the bench” while in Barbados, will the “great snap-back” follow this pandemic and sales of new single-family homes set 15-year record in January