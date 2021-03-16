The Morning Brief with Tim Hudak March 16, 2021
The Morning Brief with Tim Hudak, former leader of the Ontario PC party now with the Ontario Real Estate Association. Discussing the biggest stories of the day including Tim’s new gig, is revenge travel going to take place, health department ready to clear AstraZeneca for wider use, a new poll that says Ontarians are unhappy with vaccine rollout, the Kielberger brothers come out swinging but go down hard, and Niagara MPP Sam Oosterhoff in hot water again
Toronto's Mayor surprised us with a call after hearing us talk about the selection process for Toronto's new police chiefI guess you really don't know who is listening! Mayor John Tory surprised us with a call after we made it pretty clear, we aren't big fans of the upcoming zoom meetings that will allow the public to have a say in who the next police chief is. The Mayor lets us know his reasons why this is happening and why it is a good thing.
Conversation is common, but not easy. Turns out we have trouble having satisfying talks, and an even harder time ending themA social psychology researcher at Harvard university in Boston did a study recently that illuminates just how difficult it is for us to have satisfying conversations.