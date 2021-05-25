The Morning Brief with Tim Hudak May 25, 2021
The Morning Brief with Tim Hudak, former leader of the Ontario Conservatives, now with the OREA. Discussing the biggest stories of the day including the Leafs beating the Canadiens to take 2-1 lead in the playoff series, partying on the beach this weekend, the Bank of Canada says the housing market has gone bonkers, smart devices could be listening in on you at open houses, and a call to build housing over the Allen
TV Show Chicago Med claims you can get Covid19 from a lung transplant. Well that sounds awful. But is it true? Are medical shows EVER accurate?Guest: Dr. Mitch Shulman. IHeart Radio Chief Medical Officer.
John Moore Round One- May 26thGuests: Elliott Cappell, climate change consultant and host of the “Hot Talk” podcast, Powergroup Communications, Laura Babcock, Sunira Chaudhri, of Levitt, Sheikh, Chaudhri and Swann Employment and Labour Lawyers and Jerry Agar.