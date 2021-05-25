The Morning Brief with Tim Hudak May 25, 2021

The Morning Brief with Tim Hudak, former leader of the Ontario Conservatives, now with the OREA. Discussing the biggest stories of the day including the Leafs beating the Canadiens to take 2-1 lead in the playoff series, partying on the beach this weekend, the Bank of Canada says the housing market has gone bonkers, smart devices could be listening in on you at open houses, and a call to build housing over the Allen