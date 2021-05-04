The Morning Brief with Tim Hudak May 4, 2021

The Morning Brief with Tim Hudak, former leader of the Ontario Conservatives, now with the OREA. Discussing the biggest topics of the day including NACI muddying messaging on which vaccine to take, LTC minister walks out of press conference, Liberal MP drops F word, Ryerson students in uproar over erasing of message critical of donor’s photo with Trump, and Will Smith claims he’s in the worst shape of his life