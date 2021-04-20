The Rush Roundtable - April 20th 2021
-
The Rush Roundtable - April 20th 2021
Guests: Jaskaran Sandhu - Senior Consultant at Crestview Strategy & Damon Kwame Mason - Director of the Award-Winning Black History Documentary "Soul on Ice, Past, Present and Future" and NHL consultant
LATEST EPISODES
-
John Moore Round Two- April 22ndGuests: Bob Reid with Veritas, Host of Poplife Richard Crouse, Tamara Cherry of Pickup Communications and now KPW Communications and Founder and CEO of AgentsC, Mide Akerewusi.
-
Will there be a CFL season in 2021?A little bit of normalcy to look forward to: the CFL will return in August. Pinball Clemons tells Moore In The Morning what we can expect with this season.