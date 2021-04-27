The Rush Roundtable - April 27th 2021
-
The Rush Roundtable - April 27th 2021
Panelists: Amanda Galbraith, Host of Free For All Fridays John Tory Jr, aviation expert and frequent Roundtable contributor
LATEST EPISODES
-
Apr 28 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 1Rant - Now some environmentalists are against pets? I will defend my love of dogs forever & What happens when you ask Black people and White people about how they feel on rioting and protests? & Erin O'Toole wants to look into making voting mandatory Will this help curb identity politics?
-
The Rush Roundtable gets HEATED - April 28th 2021Panelists: Chris Chapin, Partner at Upstream Strategy Scott Reid, Newstalk 1010 political commentator