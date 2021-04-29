iHeartRadio

The Rush Roundtable - April 29th 2021

  • image.jpg?t=1605554144&size=Large

    The Rush Roundtable - April 29th 2021


    Panelists: Trevor Mayoh, Political Commentator Bill Carroll, Host of The Morning Rush on CFRA Ottawa

LATEST EPISODES

  • image.jpg?t=1612473004&size=Large

    Apr 30 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3

    Weekly Wrapup with Zain Velji, political commentator and soon-to-be Newstalk1010 host MIC DROP FRIDAYS - Expert panel with guests Matthew Ardill, standup comedian and host of the Comedy Album Book Club podcast and Sujoy Chatterjee, self described comedy nerd  
  • image.jpg?t=1612473004&size=Large

    Apr 30 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 2

    The NFL draft has three incredible, inspiring stories you need to hear about. How these three guys dealt with cancer, the death of a parent, poverty and injuries, along with travelling from one of the hottest places on earth to one of the coldest - all just to play football; RANT - $716K is the average house price in Canada. Here's what you can get for that; UFOs are real, feds’ cover-up fueled by fear: ex-Pentagon whistleblower with guest Nathan Radke - host of the Uncover Up podcast and cultural history prof at Humber College; We found the most hippy-dippy diet post ever - is there anything helpful here? Guest Lianne Phillipson - host of the Eat This with Lianne podcast joins us
