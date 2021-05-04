The Rush Roundtable - May 4th 2021
Panelists: Amanda Galbraith, host of Free For All Fridays on Newstalk 1010 Jaskaran Sandhu with Crestview Strategy
LATEST EPISODES
Why do I randomly start following people online? And did LinkedIn just force this woman to follow Justin Trudeau?Guest: Carmi Levy. Technology Analyst & Journalist.
John Moore Round One- May 6thGuests: NEWSTALK 1010’s Robert Turner, Vass Bednar, Executive Director of the Master of Public Policy Program at McMaster, Toronto Councillor Shelley Carroll and Michael Thompson, deputy mayor of Toronto.