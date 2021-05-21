The Victoria Day Weekend Special: The Royals
-
The Victoria Day Weekend Special: The Royals
John Moore in conversation with expert on all things royal, Coryne Hall. Why do we celebrate Victoria Day? The history of royals who try to leave the firm and Toronto Star Columnist Bob Hepburn thinks it's time to re-brand the May 24th Weekend.
