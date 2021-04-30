iHeartRadio

'This is a big deal' - The Blue Jays, MLB cut ties with Roberto Alomar

    'This is a big deal' - The Blue Jays, MLB cut ties with Roberto Alomar


    Major League Baseball is placing Roberto Alomar on its ineligible list after reviewing an allegation of sexual misconduct against the Hall of Fame second baseman. Alomar’s contract as a consultant to MLB in Puerto Rico was terminated, as anyone on the ineligible list is banned from working in the league office or for any team in the majors or affiliated minors. To tell us more we are joined by Mike Wilner, Toronto Star columnist and host of the Deep Left Field podcast

