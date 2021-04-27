iHeartRadio

Tomorrow or Wednesday and Medical Voicemail

  image.jpg?t=1614302148&size=Large

    Tomorrow or Wednesday and Medical Voicemail


    Jim wants to know if you name the weekday or just say tomorrow when talking about... tomorrow. Jim gets a call from the medical centre and they leave an urgent message for him to call back. He spends the weekend worrying about this, only to find out that "nothing is wrong". We take your calls to ask about how your medical team communicates with you.

