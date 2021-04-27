Tomorrow or Wednesday and Medical Voicemail
Tomorrow or Wednesday and Medical Voicemail
Jim wants to know if you name the weekday or just say tomorrow when talking about... tomorrow. Jim gets a call from the medical centre and they leave an urgent message for him to call back. He spends the weekend worrying about this, only to find out that "nothing is wrong". We take your calls to ask about how your medical team communicates with you.
