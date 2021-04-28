Toronto City Councillor Stephen Holyday with John Moore
-
Toronto City Councillor Stephen Holyday with John Moore
Toronto City Councillor Stephen Holyday wants to see golf courses and tennis courts open. He explains to Moore In The Morning why he’s calling on the province to reverse its decision.
LATEST EPISODES
-
The Rush Roundtable gets HEATED - April 28th 2021Panelists: Chris Chapin, Partner at Upstream Strategy Scott Reid, Newstalk 1010 political commentator
-
Mayor John Tory joins The Rush - April 28th 2021The mayor reacts to Ontario's sick pay announcement, and also offers Ryan some congratulations.