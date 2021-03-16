iHeartRadio

Toronto's Mayor surprised us with a call after hearing us talk about the selection process for Toronto's new police chief

    Toronto's Mayor surprised us with a call after hearing us talk about the selection process for Toronto's new police chief


    I guess you really don't know who is listening! Mayor John Tory surprised us with a call after we made it pretty clear, we aren't big fans of the upcoming zoom meetings that will allow the public to have a say in who the next police chief is. The Mayor lets us know his reasons why this is happening and why it is a good thing. 

