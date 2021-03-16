Toronto's Mayor surprised us with a call after hearing us talk about the selection process for Toronto's new police chief
-
Toronto's Mayor surprised us with a call after hearing us talk about the selection process for Toronto's new police chief
I guess you really don't know who is listening! Mayor John Tory surprised us with a call after we made it pretty clear, we aren't big fans of the upcoming zoom meetings that will allow the public to have a say in who the next police chief is. The Mayor lets us know his reasons why this is happening and why it is a good thing.
LATEST EPISODES
-
The Rush Roundtable - March 16th 2021Panelists: - Damon Kwame Mason, Director of the award-winning black history documentary “Soul On Ice, Past, Present and Future” and NHL consultant. - Amanda Galbraith, host of Free For All Fridays across the iHeart Radio Talk Network and Principal at Navigator LTD
-
Is AstraZenica a safe vaccine? Is Canada in a 3rd wave?Infectious disease specialist Dr Issac Bogoch joins Ryan and Jay