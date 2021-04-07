Toronto schools close Wednesday for in-class learning. Question: Parents (or kids, hey why not), how are you doing with this?
Guest: Taylor Kaye. Radio host. Mom to the Special K’s
The Rush Roundtable - April 9th 2021Panelists: Brian Lilley, The Toronto Sun Trevor Mayoh, Newstalk 10101 commentator
Mayor John Tory joins The Rush - April 9th 2021We look for answers when it comes to the city's pop up 18+ vaccine clinics on the way