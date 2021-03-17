Transgender acceptance, Auditing the police, The Feels and JimBits!
-
A heart breaking story from a Dad who realize he needed to recognize his transgender daughter. Does this weeks Good News give The Feels? And how a constant fresh take on policing isn't a bad thing. Then.....Jim Bits!
