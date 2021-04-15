TSN 5G views
TSN 5G views
TSN is launching 5G View for us in the Maple Leafs broadcast region, an new immersive 5G technology allows Leafs fans to have access to 80+ cameras inside Scotiabank Arena, and control all of the angles of how they watch the game on their smartphone. TSN’s Craig Button joins us now with details.
