Two Michaels to have hearing on Friday.
-
Two Michaels to have hearing on Friday.
Guest: Mark Towhey. IHeart Radio Contributor.
LATEST EPISODES
-
Mar 19 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 2The COVID Class War Heats Up GUEST: Michael Lind - Professor of Practice at the University of Texas at Austin, a columnist for Tablet and a fellow at New America. His latest book is The New Class War: Saving Democracy from the Managerial Elite & Too woke or too socially conservative — many Canadians feel politically homeless
-
Mar 19 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3Weekly Wrapup with Zain Velji GUEST: Zain Velji - Campaign strategist and partner at Northweather, and all around politics and pop culture guy & RANT - Andrew Yang’s Plan to Fight Hate Crimes Makes Asian Activists Cringe & Best audio of the night: One guy's job application letter will warm your heart