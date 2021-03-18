iHeartRadio

Two Michaels to have hearing on Friday.

    Two Michaels to have hearing on Friday.


    Guest: Mark Towhey. IHeart Radio Contributor.

LATEST EPISODES

  • image.jpg?t=1612473004&size=Large

    Mar 19 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 2

    The COVID Class War Heats Up  GUEST: Michael Lind - Professor of Practice at the University of Texas at Austin, a columnist for Tablet and a fellow at New America. His latest book is The New Class War: Saving Democracy from the Managerial Elite & Too woke or too socially conservative — many Canadians feel politically homeless 
  • image.jpg?t=1612473004&size=Large

    Mar 19 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3

    Weekly Wrapup with Zain Velji ​ GUEST: Zain Velji - Campaign strategist and partner at Northweather, and all around politics and pop culture guy & RANT - Andrew Yang’s Plan to Fight Hate Crimes Makes Asian Activists Cringe & Best audio of the night: One guy's job application letter will warm your heart  
