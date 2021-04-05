Tyler Watt with John Moore
-
Tyler Watt with John Moore
Medical experts from all over Ontario are angry after learning the province is sitting on close to 1 million unused vaccines. One such is acute care registered nurse and Covid immunizer Tyler Watt who joined Moore In The Morning.
-
-
