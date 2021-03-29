Understanding the carbon tax

China announces sanctions on Canadians, including MP Michael Chong GUEST: MP Michael Chong - MP for Wellington-Halton Hills in Ontario - which spans from Midwestern Ontario to part of the GTA. & “Genocide motion shouldn’t evoke anti-Chinese sentiments in Richmond” - Chiu GUEST: MP Kenny Chiu - MP for Steveston-Richmond East in British Columbia. He’s also Shadow Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Youth & What's it like to go through a separation during a pandemic, and how have changes to the divorce act impacted separations GUEST: Bruce Reid - lawyer, mediator, Registered Collaborative Family Lawyer, and partner at Long Family Law Group