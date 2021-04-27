Vaccine Batman and the Evil Get Rich Executives
-
Vaccine Batman and the Evil Get Rich Executives
Unifor President Jerry Dias joins the Showgram to rip executives who are getting rich during the pandemic while front line workers are disrespected. nananananananana.... Bea Serdon is being called a Batman, and has signed up 120 people for vaccinations with Vaccine Hunters Joe Walsh former congressman thinks Biden 'burgergate' is laughable. The Showgram comes to a close with Jim Bits!
LATEST EPISODES
-
Apr 28 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 1Rant - Now some environmentalists are against pets? I will defend my love of dogs forever & What happens when you ask Black people and White people about how they feel on rioting and protests? & Erin O'Toole wants to look into making voting mandatory Will this help curb identity politics?
-
The Rush Roundtable gets HEATED - April 28th 2021Panelists: Chris Chapin, Partner at Upstream Strategy Scott Reid, Newstalk 1010 political commentator