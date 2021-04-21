iHeartRadio

Verdict Coverage - Derek Chauvin Found Guilty

    Verdict Coverage - Derek Chauvin Found Guilty


    Special Coverage of the Minnesota trial we've all been watching. The verdict is in and Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all three counts in the death of George Floyd. Jim is joined by various guests to discuss the verdict, and the future of policing. Knia Singh is a Principal Lawyer at Ma'at Legal Services, Co-Founder of OSAII ACCO Community Liaison, Black Youth Action Plan (EISC), CARIBANA past Chair. Human Rights Advocate. Mark Mendelson is a Former Homicide Detective. Owner of Mark Mendelson Consulting, a Private Investigation firm and “Crime Expert” for Bell Media, NEWSTALK1010 and CTV. Matt Sepic is a Reporter for Minnesota Public Radio (MPR).  

LATEST EPISODES

  • image.jpg?t=1605553981&size=Large

    John Moore Round Two- April 22nd

    Guests: Bob Reid with Veritas, Host of Poplife Richard Crouse, Tamara Cherry of Pickup Communications and now KPW Communications and Founder and CEO of AgentsC, Mide  Akerewusi.  
  • image.jpg?t=1605553981&size=Large

    Will there be a CFL season in 2021?

    A little bit of normalcy to look forward to: the CFL will return in August. Pinball Clemons tells Moore In The Morning what we can expect with this season.
