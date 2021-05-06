iHeartRadio

Waterfront Toronto’s Mira Shenker with John Moore

  • image.jpg?t=1605553981&size=Large

    Waterfront Toronto’s Mira Shenker with John Moore


    Waterfront Toronto’s Mira Shenker joined Moore In The Morning to talk about all the cool old stuff they’re finding while digging up the Port Lands 

