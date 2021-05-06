Waterfront Toronto’s Mira Shenker with John Moore
-
Waterfront Toronto’s Mira Shenker with John Moore
Waterfront Toronto’s Mira Shenker joined Moore In The Morning to talk about all the cool old stuff they’re finding while digging up the Port Lands
