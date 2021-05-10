We talked to a member of the team that broke the Bill and Melinda Gates story to get the hard details
The Rush spoke with Emily Glazer from the WSJ who told us Bill Gates' relationship with Jeffrey Epstein may have played a role in their separation, and that Melinda had her lawyers start the process back in 2019.
May 10 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3What I saw when I went to Israel and how it impacted my thoughts today when reading about the latest conflict there & Woke activists get their Black Superman movie but it comes at the expense of a Black superhero who is being ignored GUEST: Jeff Charles - Writer, political analyst and contributor at RedState & MIC DROP: Bill Burr vs Jerry Seinfeld
May 10 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 1Rant - I was on Moore in the Morning today - plus, my friend went on a VERY bad date at a park & Can anyone top my friend's story? & Canadian Pediatrics Association says kids really need to be out of lockdown - while more stories are emerging out of the US of fake COVID vaccine ID cards sold