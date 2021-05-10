iHeartRadio

We talked to a member of the team that broke the Bill and Melinda Gates story to get the hard details

    We talked to a member of the team that broke the Bill and Melinda Gates story to get the hard details


    The Rush spoke with Emily Glazer from the WSJ who told us Bill Gates' relationship with Jeffrey Epstein may have played a role in their separation, and that Melinda had her lawyers start the process back in 2019. 

    May 10 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3

    What I saw when I went to Israel and how it impacted my thoughts today when reading about the latest conflict there  & Woke activists get their Black Superman movie but it comes at the expense of a Black superhero who is being ignored  GUEST: ​Jeff Charles - Writer, political analyst and contributor at RedState & MIC DROP: Bill Burr vs Jerry Seinfeld 
    May 10 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 1

    Rant - I was on Moore in the Morning today - plus, my friend went on a VERY bad date at a park & Can anyone top my friend's story?  & Canadian Pediatrics Association says kids really need to be out of lockdown - while more stories are emerging out of the US of fake COVID vaccine ID cards sold
