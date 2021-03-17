iHeartRadio

Why you are honking wrong, Getting upset over the Grammy's (WHY?) and What's your run in with a celebrity?

    Why you are honking wrong, Getting upset over the Grammy's (WHY?) and What's your run in with a celebrity?


    Why do you use the horn for the dumbest things? Is a Cardi performance from the Grammys really different than anything Madonna did?  Do you have a pinch me story, what a story from Richard Crouse and Jims run in with what celebrity?

    Mar 18 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3

    Why do scientists want to build a doomsday vault on the moon?!​ GUEST: Dan Riskin - Science Expert  & "End the doctatorship, elected politicians must be in charge"​ GUEST: Brian Lilley - Toronto Sun  & Teen Vogue editor resigns after blowback for tweets she made when she was a minor - should this have cost her her job?  & Best audio of the night: Long haul trucker admits to falling asleep at the wheel 
    Mar 18 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 1

    Rant - Why this crazy story out of Taiwan reminds me of when I was a young guy & LA prep school graphic teaching students ‘fat, short, unattractive’ people are oppressed 
