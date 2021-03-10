iHeartRadio

With all the controversy surrounding them, do no-knock warrants serve a purpose?

    With all the controversy surrounding them, do no-knock warrants serve a purpose?


    Newstalk 1010's crime expert Mark Mendelson gives us a breakdown

    Mar 11 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 2

    We’re one year in to this pandemic. We took a deep dive look back today, to when people around the world realized COVID was serious.  Why aren’t we mobilizing volunteers to help end this pandemic?  What's it like to be someone who works in mental health - during the pandemic when everyone is struggling with their mental health?  GUEST: Yonah Budd - Clinical Director of The Farm in Stouffville 
    Mar 11 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3

    One year into COVID-19, a look at when and where the next pandemic could emerge​ GUEST: Dr. Jason Kindrachuk - assistant professor and Canada Research Chair in emerging viruses at the University of Manitoba Five Lessons Canada Needs to Learn for Next Time​ Best audio of the night: messages of hope and resiliency over the past year 
