Writing Out the Pandemic, Scavenger Hunt and JimBits!
-
Writing Out the Pandemic, Scavenger Hunt and JimBits!
Richard Crouse talks about the pandemic hobby of writing (link to video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QlXPfWwmfoc) Scavenger Hunt looks for 25 year olds who have never used a stamp. And JimBits!
LATEST EPISODES
-
ESS: Great Big Sea's Alan Doyle reflects on the past yearEvan Solomon speaks with Alan Doyle, Newfoundlander musician and actor, and the lead singer in Great Big Sea, about what his past year has been like during the pandemic, and what he has planned going forward. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.
-
Antler restaurant deals with lockdowns.Guest: Chef Michael Hunter Owner. Antler Kitchen and Bar.