Writing Out the Pandemic, Scavenger Hunt and JimBits!
Richard Crouse talks about the pandemic hobby of writing (link to video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QlXPfWwmfoc) Scavenger Hunt looks for 25 year olds who have never used a stamp. And JimBits!
John Moore Round One- March 11thGuests: NEWSTALK 1010 contributor Mark Towhey, Vass Bednar, Executive Director of the Master of Public Policy Program at McMaster , Toronto Councillor Shelley Carroll and Michael Thompson, deputy mayor of Toronto.
Daily science visit with Dan Riskin- March 11thGuest: Dan Riskin- Newstalk 1010 Science Correspondent.