WTH The News, Conflicting Info on Vaccines and the three faces of lockdown restrictions
-
WTH The News, Conflicting Info on Vaccines and the three faces of lockdown restrictions
What the heck is in the News - Doctor / Researcher Fahad Razak explains the conflicting guidance on the Astrazeneca vaccine. Passionate calls on both sides of where we are with covid.
LATEST EPISODES
-
Ontario Locks Down (Again), Businesses Brace For Impact (Again)GUEST: Rocco Rossi (President & CEO, Ontario Chamber of Commerce)
-
Dr. Warner- lockdownsDr Michael Warner tells Moore In The Morning that working within the existing provincial restriction framework will not be enough to save lives.