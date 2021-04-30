The Feels, Cameo Game, Crouse Game and Jim Bits

Jim tries to reach the bar that we reached with The Feels a few weeks ago. Listen in to see if this week's stories make tears. Tony interrupts with another "how much do they charge for a message" Cameo Game. How much does the Six Million Dollar Man charge? The Crouse Movie game, Jim and Tony try to guess what Richard Crouse this week's films. Featuring, Golden Arm, Willie's Wonderland and The Marksman.