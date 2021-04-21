iHeartRadio

Verdict Coverage - Derek Chauvin Found Guilty

    Verdict Coverage - Derek Chauvin Found Guilty


    Special Coverage of the Minnesota trial we've all been watching. The verdict is in and Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all three counts in the death of George Floyd. Jim is joined by various guests to discuss the verdict, and the future of policing. Knia Singh is a Principal Lawyer at Ma'at Legal Services, Co-Founder of OSAII ACCO Community Liaison, Black Youth Action Plan (EISC), CARIBANA past Chair. Human Rights Advocate. Mark Mendelson is a Former Homicide Detective. Owner of Mark Mendelson Consulting, a Private Investigation firm and “Crime Expert” for Bell Media, NEWSTALK1010 and CTV. Matt Sepic is a Reporter for Minnesota Public Radio (MPR).  

