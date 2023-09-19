Catit Playground Toronto

On, September 29th, 30th and October 1st Catit will be showcasing their latest products in a unique pop-up concept at the Typist Studios downtown Toronto.

Cat lovers will have the opportunity to shop all the latest cat products, from toys to stylish furniture, including the best selling Catit PIXI Fountain! Stop by for a cat-latte and grab a photo with TikTok sensation Merlin the Mad Ragdoll.

If you don’t own a kitty, but are thinking of adopting, Catit has partnered with Toronto Cat Rescue to have cats on site for adoption.

The Cat-tivities!

Shop the full line of Catit products and get advice from our product experts

Watch the kittens explore our fun Catit playground as they await adoption (Saturday & Sunday, 10 am - 5 pm)

Local vet Dr. Clayton Greenway will answer your questions during the live broadcast of his radio show "Animal House" (Saturday 10 am – 11 am)

Get a sample of our newest, delicious Creamy cat treats

Complimentary cat-latte bar

Meet Merlin or one of his Cat-Celebrity friends (see schedule for his hours)

​Come early, there is a special gift for the first 100 visitors on each day

If you love cats and want to spoil your furry best friend, this event is for you. The Typist Studios located at 390 Dupont St, Toronto.

For all the details and latest updates CLICK HERE