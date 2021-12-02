Back to Banff!

The NEWSTALK ski team has just returned from one of the best resort towns on earth to ski and enjoy great winter activities, all in Banff Alberta. Thanks to one of the best organizations in Banff, Ski Big3, we had one of the best stays yet. They'll save you time and money organizing everything from accommodations, restaurants to lift tickets, dog sledding, cross country and any other activity you want.

They also have a retail store on Banff Ave for top of the line rentals and equipment. Ski Big 3 and a special thanks to Banff Lake Louise Tourism are two of the very best for all your Banff needs and experiences you'll remember for a lifetime.

Ok, as for arriving into a very flat Calgary by plane, you'll see off in the distance the amazing Canadian Rockies with snow covered peaks and magnificent scenery. The 2hr drive from Calgary to Banff builds with anticipation as you get closer and closer to the mouth of the Rockies around Dead Mans Pass...Then you're in Gods country with the Trans Canada Hwy leading right into world famous Banff National Park. There is no prettier drive in the world with winding roads surrounded by majestic mountains.

There's a number of look out points to take pics and a couple rest stops. We had a fabulous 5 days of skiing, taking in sites and sounds of the cool little town of Banff. It's all decked out for the holidays with festive lights lining city streets along with shops, restaurants and cafes celebrating in their own themes.

There's a new part of town, just one block off Banff Ave with cute little shops, restaurants and a Christmas market with local vendors. My two fav restaurants are Park Distillery in town and my new find, Hello Sunshine with Japanese sushi cuisine in the new area. Happy hours are big in Banff and my fav is Earls on Banff Ave with half price drinks and fantastic apps..try the Dynamite role and won't be disappointed.

The skiing was out of this world with mid winter conditions on fresh champagne powder for Sunshine Village, one of my favorite resorts in North America. Temperatures were also very comfortable with a couple of Blue bird days to enjoy the scenery. The powder was amazing and conditions fantastic for one of the worlds premier resorts. You had to show proof of vaccination to get on the property then up the scenic gondola for sights of a lifetime to main lodge.

Sunshine is very unique with the only ski in and ski out lodge in Banff area and well worth the visit. Sunshine sits atop the Continental Divide and boasts the longest ski season for a non glacier resort in Canada with 7 months.

There's 3 sprawling mountains at 7,200ft and 3,300 acres of skiing/boarding fun on an average of 30ft of snow a year. There's 137 runs with top elevation at nearly 9,000ft with a base at 5,400. I highly recommend a lunch or apres in one of the world's top apres stops across from the main lodge in old Sunshine Village lodge and Mad Trappers. Their ceasars are excellent along with burgers and soups.

Our next stop was gorgeous Lake Louise for two days of skiing and watching the men's World Cup downhill reaching speeds of 135k. Friday was postponed due to snow and soft conditions then cooler temperatures on Saturday made for some excellent runs with Austria leading the pack and Canadians finishing well back.

Lake Louise is stunning with some of the best scenery anywhere, incredible mountain peaks and one of the largest ski areas in North America with 4,200 acres. 143 runs, 10 lifts and a gondola with the longest run at 8k and a new edition with the west bowl. Extensive reno and expansion plans continue for Lake Louise. No proof of vaccination was needed to ski at Louise but had to show proof to enter any of the chalets.

Our final day was at Norquay, about 10min drive out of Banff with a really cool winding mountain road arrive and can't believe it's so close to town. It's the smaller of two but by no means simple with some of the steepest runs around, often enjoyed and tested by National ski teams from around the world.

Norquay is the oldest ski resort in Banff dating back 93 years with the original lodge now occupied by members. The main lodge is something you'd expect in Banff with BC timber and comfortable seating...smaller and much more intimate then others. There's 60 runs, 190 acres and the only night skiing in Banff as well.

I really love their family atmosphere and executive chef cooking up winter comfort food with only local craft beer. They also have a tube park, longest and fastest run in Western Canada.

Director of Sales and marketing, Simon Moffat has done a great job of spreading the good news about Norquay. You have to show proof of vaccination to enter their property as well. They also have some amazing future green initiatives spear headed by the owners, Waterous family from Banff...Already Norquay is possibly the only resort in Canada switching to renewable green energy...Bull Frog.

How about these future plans...They're planning a gondola ride from downtown Banff, CP rail yards to Norquay plus exploring the possibility of a rail line from Banff, the rail yards they own, along with 500 space parking to both Sunshine and Lake Louise. It's aggressive but a vision of the Waterous family for sure and a legacy Banff not only desperately needs but will be approved one day thanks to the Waterous family mission.

In the meantime, here's a tip when skiing any of the magnificent resorts in Banff, get to the lifts early as parking is a concern for many with possible long walks and shuttles to main lodges. Cars often line the resort roads and on busy weekends it can be a long haul.

There's plenty of hotels along the main strip and some a block off Banff Ave. I highly recommend any accommodation thats owned and operated by Banff Lodging Company with a number of hotels and condos. They actually own most Banff hotels. We stayed at the Caribou, about 20 min walk into town so you're still able to enjoy the sights, excitment and sounds of Banff without paying higher prices. It's for the budget conscious traveler with a newly renovated Keg on main floor, a cool spa in the basement, indoor parking and some of the friendliest staff you'll meet anywhere in a ski town. The hotel is well kept and very clean with exceptional Covid protocol. Matter a fact I was very impressed with Covid protocol and restrictions at every resort, restaurant and hotel we visited. The Alberta government is strict with their rules and followed closely by those companies...Overall, with more Covid concerns entering the world of skiing and traveling I strongly suggest a trip to Banff...I can guarantee you won't be disappointed.

Thanks to everyone who made our stay so enjoyable.