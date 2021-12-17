Back to Mt Tremblant

The NEWSTALK ski team is back on the road this weekend heading to one of my favorite all time destinations in Mt Tremblant, Quebec. The Farimont Tremblant to be exact.

To be honest, Ontario ski hills are struggling with lack of snow and Blue Mt is presently closed still hoping to reopen with colder temps and natural snow...maybe this weekend but check their website first.

Matter a fact, I suggest calling your local resort or checking their website for more information because some will be closed especially to the south.

Barrie resorts are all open and look decent thanks to snow making capabilities but still limited hills. Even the more northern resorts such as Hidden Valley in Muskoka and Sir Sams in Haliburton are limited as well, but they're open. Sir Sams has new ownership, hoping to have their tree lighting ceremony this Saturday after last weekends cancellation due to lack of snow.

OK, we're heading to a place where there's still snow and enough to cover 36 of 102 runs with 9 lifts. Mt Tremblant is one of my favs for a number of reasons..It's just a 6 hr drive from Toronto...It has a Village thats roughly 4 times the size of Blue Mts, actually from the same developer with the same feel and look just larger.

There's tons of great restaurants, shops, cafes and cool stores. One of the coolest restaurants on property is La Diable...a microbrewery near the Village base. The bar is a really neat place to enjoy a drink and meal while the 2 floors are always busy so get there early because it's that popular and the place to be. They don't take reservations.

As for accommodation, this is my #1 highlight...I'm really looking forward to staying at the coolest and most unique hotels on the property..Fairmont Tremblant, the only ski in and ski out hotel in Tremblant. It has everything you need and want, just being awarded one of the top 10 resorts in Canada by Readers Choice annual awards. congratulations to General Manager Vincent Leblanc and his team for their consistent service and care for customers year after year.

There's an indoor and magnificent large outdoor pool with an adjacent enormous whirlpool all overlooking the ski hills and Village. It's one of the best outdoor pool areas I've ever seen at any hotel. Inside is also magnificent with a newly renovated lobby... a neat and casual bar/restaurant on the other side of the towering fireplace.

What I really like is pulling up to the front entrance with door personel taking your bags and never touching your skis going right into downstairs storage for next day skiing.

Fairmont is a cut above for the busy family or romantic get away weekend and you won't be disappointed. As for skiing, there's 36 of 102 hills open but very good coverage and 9 lifts so there's plenty of variety. Mt Tremblant has some excellent runs with the longest at just over 3 miles and a vertical of 2,100 ft...To give you a comparison, Blue Mt is 720 ft. Tremblant receives over 25ft a snow a season and lasts well into May for amazing spring skiing.

There's also a casino on property connected by a cool gondola from the Village and most of all, Mt Tremblant is just a fun place to hang, ski and enjoy some great meals and drinks.

You can take an hour Porter flight from the Island airport to a short bus ride then the resort or make the 6hr drive and once arriving you won't need to touch your vehicle again until leaving with everything you need right on the property.

I will follow up next week with more story and photos but FYI is brought to you by Pizzaville...Try their new flatbreads..for just $16.99...It's easy to order, #3636 on your cell, on the Pizzaville app or Pizzaville.ca.

Have a great week and weekend!