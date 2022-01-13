Blue Mountain is a winter wonderland

The NEWSTALK Ski team had a blast this past weekend at Blue Mountain...It's truly a winter wonderland and Ontario's only mountain top resort especially after 20cm of snow.

It was also cold enough to make at least another 20cms...You can spread that snow across 42 slopes and 11 lifts...There are 3 connecting mountains from easier in the south to more intermediate in the Village and experts for the North.

You don't need to show proof of vaccination to buy a lift ticket but you will need to show proof for chalets and any indoor facilities. Lifties will remind you if the mask isn't worn properly. I skied Fri and then, Blue Bird Saturday with brisk temps and perfect snow..found some powder as well.

It was an amazing day and one I won't forget in a long time. The skiing was amazing and then to top it off, we stayed at the Westin Hotel right in the Village.

We skied down to the locker storage at the back entrance then in the morning walked out the back door heading to Silver Bullet chair in 2 mins..It's a fantastic resort with one of the biggest and coolest outdoor pools and whirlpools I've ever seen at any resort. I thought Fairmont Tremblant was good but this outdoor area tops everything and reservations are required with 2 hr slots.

Covid rules are very strict at the Hotel along with use of the pools. Matter a fact, Covid rules are very tight and monitored in the Village plus the entire property..You'll see the sweet pool area sparkling at night with thousands of lights to really appreciate the beauty.

You'll be really impressed from the time you walk in front doors of the Westin with a huge fireplace off to the right and comfortable chairs plus a smaller check in area which blends right into the lobby. The doormen are fantastic and can't do enough for you making your stay even more enjoyable. I also love the heated basement valet parking and electric chargers for my NEWSTALK Pizzaville Audi Etron.

The real clincher for me was the room. We stayed on the 3rd floor overlooking the mountains and pool area plus we enjoyed the luxury and convenience of a small kitchenette. Matter a fact, each room in the Westin and hotels in the Village have small kitchenettes that are incredibly convenient during Covid times. The restaurants were closed for indoor dining but you could sit outside at a number under heated lamps but it was cold. Copper Blues was open making a great caesar. Take out is always a good idea but don't take too long as food gets chilly in the cold air.

I also found a hidden treasure, outdoor patio atop Waterfall and the Village chair. It's brand new this season and PR lady Tara Lovell tells me it's very popular and I can see why overlooking Georgian Bay. It's called the Molson Piste BBQ serving up fantastic BBQ comfort foods from pulled pork and chicken. They smoke their own meat and bacon for that extra flavor. Take a few minutes from skiing to enjoy a cold beer and food.

If you're not a skier, there are so many activities to enjoy from cross country, fat biking, tube and hike, mountain top skating, mini coaster ride down the mountain, aquatic center and multiple skating rinks. All are restricted under Covid protocol.

Blue Mt has something for everyone, looking forward to each and every visit. This time I was really impressed with the amount of activities and things to see. There's 30 restaurants in the Village with everything from Beaver Tails to Poutine, Rocky Mt Chocolate and very relaxed mountain dining. The Westin boasts an incredible restaurant called Oliver and Bonacini just off the lobby.

There's 50 shops from the latest ski clothing to a small convenience store for last minute items. I like the Irish Pub called MJ Byrnes with live apres music and specials all under a gigantic open ended tent. In summary, Blue Mountain is the giant among ski resorts in the Province and can hold its own against anything else in the country. It's small enough to feel quaint, yet big enough to give you the feeling of something special. It's well worth a visit anytime of season with amazing golf courses just around the corner and of course Georgian Bay for fishing, boating or swimming. Blue Mountain is the place to be and enjoy life.