The NEWSTALK ski team continues it's weekly travels to find the best resorts this province and country have to offer...We just returned from a fantastic weekend at Hidden Valley Highlands, Muskoka Ski Club and Deerhurst resort.

Both are steeped in tradition and Hidden Valley is Muskokas only ski resort dating back to 1965.

There are 3 separate hills, varying in difficulty all connected and serviced by chairlifts. I like the middle chair with mostly all day sun and we enjoyed a Bluebird Day..It was cold Saturday morning at minus 35 but warmed to minus 15 by noon which was perfect without any wind.

General Manager, Andrew Rusynk tells me, Hidden Valley is a full, semi private resort with 15 hills and 4 chairlifts.

Public are allowed to ski any day of the week which is unlike any other club. Memberships are available with a $500 trial membership then if you join, it's applied to the $11,000 initiation fee.

The chalet is quaint with good chalet food in the cafeteria. Cheeseburgers always hit the spot. Also thanks to Marketing Director, Courtney Payne for organizing my ski day and all the help she gives me throughout the season.

As for accomodation...Deerhurst is one of my favorite resorts in the Province dating back to 1896 when it cost $3.00 to stay for the week, including meals.

Marketing Director Laura Kennedy tells me reservations are strong with relaxed Covid restrictions. I suggest getting a suite at the Lakeside 2 condos with great views of Sunset Bay. There's a small kitchen, eating area, TV area with fireplace, large balconies plus a separate king size room. Try the fondue night on weekends at the Eclipse dining room or the patio.

It's a fun night for the family or couple cooking your meal. Plus, if you're looking to enjoy some local flavor, head into town with the family for Eclipse Light Night Walk. It's a 20 minute stroll through Rotary Station Village and Historic site with thousands of lights bouncing off the forest and historic buildings.

What really impresses me about Deerhurst Resort is their vast variety of family activities. Cross country skiing is popular along with a large outdoor skating rink, golf with soccer balls, snowmobile trails, indoor pool and recreation area with famous spa, fat biking and rock climbing.

Deerhurst and Hidden Valley Highlands are major employers in the area along with support for secondary businesses. Kennedy suggests booking your summer holidays now to avoid disappointment.

I suggest visiting both these attractions and you'll never be disappointed.

Glenn Crouter is also a weekly feature ski writer for the Toronto Sun plus local Ambassador the Canadian Ski Council.