On our way to Toronto Island and more

The NEWSTALK team continues it's quest to find you the best and safest places to enjoy with your family and friends during these crazy times.

We've already taken in the St Lawrence Market open 5am to 4pm on Saturday, plus High Park, Sweaters and Snowflakes, Stackt and now we're onto Toronto Island for a walk over 9km of trails.

Everything is pretty well shut down due to Covid but it's still a fun day for the family on a 12 min ferry ride from Queens Quay to Wards Island.

Ferries start running at 8am til 11pm as a good number of residents still on the island.

You have to pre-book tickets and masks are worn at all times.

Toronto Island is famous for two things..the first home run hit by Babe Ruth and the shortest ferry ride in the world at 11 mins. There's 820 acres to enjoy over 3 islands...Center Island, Wards Island and Hanlons Point.

We'll be there on Saturday then it's Kensington Market on Sunday..home of famous Toms Place...The market dates back to 1815 spread over a few blocks of downtown Toronto off Spadina Ave.

Due to Covid many of the unique eclectic stores are closed but there are a number of restaurants and coffee shops for take out and curb side pick up...the entire area is a National Historic Site and well worth a visit on a regular day especially for foodies with over 20 specialty restaurants.

Watch for the NEWSTALK Pizzaville Audi Etron to win a $25 gift card from Pizzaville and if looking for dinner tonite...4 medium pizzas..10 toppins combined just $36.36...it's real easy to order..#3636 on your cell..your Pizzaville app or Pizzaville.ca. Have a great weekend!