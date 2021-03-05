Taking on Blue Mountain

The NEWSTALK team is heading north this weekend for a spectacular couple of days skiing with tons of snow and mild temps..We're not spring skiing yet but it isn't far away and once again there's so much snow, we'll be skiing into Easter...Watch for the NEWSTALK Pizzaville Audi Etron on Saturday at Blue Mt to win a $25 gift card from Pizzaville.

It's Blue's 80th anniversary so plenty of things going on for prizes such as every Wednesday in March wear a retro ski suit to win some cool stuff.

Blue is also encouraging Pass Holders to use their passes and next years 5x7 is on sale right now..combine the remainder of this season with next seasons for incredible savings.

Here's another tip...weekday skiing at Blue is a cool way to enjoy our favourite winter sport without the crowds and lift lines.

Reservations have to be made for all chalet entrance. Also keep in mind daily tix have to be booked in advance with no same day tix sold.

The Village at Blue Mt is always a fun place to eat and browse the many shops all within walking distance of the main Silver Bullet lift.

Then on Sunday, join us at Snow Valley just north of Barrie. It's been a while since we paid a visit to Snow Valley but it's always a fun resort to visit that also includes a tube park for everyone in the family.

Both resorts will be running full terrain on machine groomed granular conditions.

Again, watch for the NEWSTALK Pizzaville Audi Etron to win great dinners from Pizzaville..And if you're looking for dinner this weekend..try their special...l large 3 topping pizza, thin crust well done if you like plus 8 chicken wings or boneless chicken poppers for $22...it's easy to order..#3636 on your cell or Pizzaville.ca.

Have a fantastic weekend on the slopes!