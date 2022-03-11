To Sun Peaks and Whistler

There's just something special about skiing British Columbia. It's all about breath taking scenery and world class skiing.

That's exactly what I enjoyed the past 10 days starting at the home of Canada's Darling, Sun Peaks resort, a 45 minute shuttle ride from Kamloops in the interior.

Nancy Greene Raine was a pleasure to ski with once again and her husband, Mayor Al Raine completed my day on the slopes. It's a ski in and ski out village along with a ski through village as you pass the 20 restaurants and 25 shops on your way meeting at the Clock Tower then onto the main lifts.

Sun Peaks

The snow was amazing, with champagne powder and what I really love about Sun Peaks is small lift lines and wonderful food in the Village. Everything from pizza to poutine, steak, Japanese and Italian. There's also a fondue restaurant and well over 10 hotels in the area...As Nancy said, "we're not only building a resort but a community" with 163 kids in the on-slope school along with a small medical clinic.

Sun Peaks

The Koobuberra condo is highly recommended with a kitchen/washer dryer in every suite.

My next BC adventure took me to the grand daddy of them all..Whistler Blackcomb, a 2hr drive along the famous Sea to Sky hwy from Vancouver airport.

It's the largest ski resort in North America, ranked #1 in North America with almost 8,000 acres of skiable terrain, 200 groomed slopes and 36 lifts including the famous, Peak 2 Peak gondola connecting Whistler with Blackcomb.

Whistler

The Whistler Village gondola will whisk you to the top at Roundhouse Lodge or take 3 chairs to arrive. The Blackcomb Gondola will take you half way then catch another gondola to the top at 8,000ft.

Whistler

There are so many things to do including a late night fondue dinner on snowmobiles to the top of Blackcomb. I also enjoyed the Vallea Lumina with a multi-media light displays as you stroll through a winter forest.

Whistler

There's also world class, Olympic sized cross country trails, fat biking, hiking and world class zip lining.

The apres life is epic with a number of cool bars and restaurants at base mountain offering DJ parties including the most popular, Longhorns Saloon. The Village is massive with over 200 restaurants and shops plus 800 hotels in and around the Village. I recommend the Cyrstal Hotel right in the heart of action with high lofted ceilings, gigantic rooms and small kitchenettes.

Whistler

There's rental shops, a hardware store, liquor store, and a fully stocked market in the Village. No matter what level of skier, there's a trail to suit your ability with learning centers and kids areas at both mountains.

All in all my BC trip was amazing and fun. I will be back...Try a Pizzaville double header..2 large pizzas, 2 toppings just $23.39..#3636 on your cell or Pizzaville.ca. Have a great day and tips up!