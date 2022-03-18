We hit the Sportsman Show at the International Centre

The ski season is slowly winding down but the NEWSTALK ski team isn't packing it in yet.

There's still another two weekends to enjoy in Southern Ontario with plenty of snow on the hills along with some cool March Break events. Every resort is doing their own thing but Blue Mt has another pajama party. It's Sunday night with the lifts open til midnite for POW Canada. Protect our Winters..reps will show you simple things to help preserve our winters..signatures and donations.

All resorts are in full operation and this will be the last weekend for Earl Bales ski center at Bathurst and Shepphard.

Most resorts will be closed next week except for Blue Mt and Mt St Louis/Moonstone. Next weekend, should be our last except for Blue Mt as PR lady, Tara Lovell told me. "they're open til Easter". Of course weather permitting but there's that much snow.

I'm happy to say, Sir Sams infamous. " Big Splash" will take place on Saturday afternoon with Ontario's biggest sundeck and epic Apres, then closing for the season.

OK, for indoor fun this weekend, I took in the huge Sportsmen Show at the International Center. I was really impressed with so many things to see and do. It's huge spread over halls 1, 2 and part of 3 with everything for the entire family.

There's live entertainment in the Toyota zone, Woof Jacks- canine all stars, a kids trout pond to catch live fish...a casting pond..a fish tank, an archery center, seminars on hunting and camping...boats, ATV's, The Hunting Lady and so much more to fill an entire day or night.

The OPP have two huge and impressive displays and good to see our good friend, officere Kerry Schmidt who keeps us safe on the Highways. There's 4 different cafeterias so plenty of room to eat and relax.

Talk about shopping local..there's all sorts of great ideas and displays from local crafts people. Stop by the butter tart booth for a super sweet taste of delicious. There's also the newest farming craze..Fungi farming..mushroom farmers.

The Show runs through Sunday at the International Center and well worth a visit.