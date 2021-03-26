We're off to Banff!

The NEWSTALK ski team is all pumped for a very special weekend...we're heading west to the magnificent Canadian Rockies and quaint little town of Banff.

What is extra special, we're staying right in town at one of the coolest hotels downtown...the Moose Hotel and Suites right on Banff Ave. It's owned by the Banff Lodging Company which own a number of properties in town... 11 on their roster and everything from Suites to the new Dorothy Motel...a motel inspired by the women's strength in the Bow Valley....explorers and trailblazers. It's very popular in summer as well especially for budget conscious travellers with a bicycle lock station in the center of the courtyard, dorthymotel.com/our-story.

As for the Moose Hotel and Suites ..it's close to downtown, Meadow Spa and Pools on location, really cool rooftop pools and outdoor fire pits and sauna...3rd floor fitness room plus a very neat restaurant Pacini right in the lobby..Great for breakfast and dinners.

As mentioned the Banff Lodging Company offers many different properties to choose from with suites and condos for all variety of budgets. They do it right and you won't be disappointed with any of their properties.

I also highly recommended the Ultimate Ski Shop for any rentals or equipment needs..the friendly staff will take care of every need and believe me you'll end of needing something on your Banff experience.

OK, as for skiing we're really looking forward to a busy 3 days on the slopes..We skiing Norquay on Thursday...It really is the best kept secret in the Canadian Rockies with 190 acres, 6 lifts and 60 runs. It's the training grounds for Canadian World Cup skiers/Olympic athletes and offers the only night skiing in Banff.

Norquay is only minutes from town and may not offer the huge vertical or breath taking scenery but it's still a must stop on your Big 3 tour.

On Friday we're enjoying the breathtaking views of the Canadian Rockies at Lake Louise. It's truly a photo dream with soaring peaks, and voted one of the world's best family resorts. There's 4,200 acres over 4 mountain faces...3,300 vertical with 10 lifts and 143 runs..one of the largest in North America. Their longest run is 8k which is 5 miles and of course the area is famous for Lake Louise which you've seen on many TV commercials along with the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise.

We're winding up our ski experience with a stop at one of my favourite resorts in Canada...Sunshine Village with equally stunning and breathtaking views.. Also spread over 3 mountain faces and longest run at 5 miles....It's all about Bowl and Glade skiing with incredible conditions and more snow then any resort in the area..30 feet a season and 7 months of skiing..the longest non glacial ski season in the country..It's just 15 mins from Banff and whats really cool, you can ski in two Provinces at once...it's located on the Continental Divide with Banff National Park on one side and BC on the other..there's a plaque recognizing the divide. Their base is at 7,200ft and famous for light, dry snow even in spring...3,300 acres, 12 lifts and 137 runs. It's been recently named one of the top resorts and must see resorts in the world.

Sunshine also features something very unique... a lodge halfway up the mountain making it the only ski in and ski out resort in Banff..Just stunning and gorgeous.

So there you have it..our trip to Banff and exploring everything Banff has to offer.

As for skiing in Southern Ontario..Our season has come to a sudden close for many especially in the south and east...There's still Blue Mt, Horseshoe Valley and Mt St Louis/Moonstone in the north to enjoy but this could be the last weekend of a very weird season.

I know Blue likes to keep it running and may last into Easter weekend.. I suggest calling your local resort before heading out...There's always sugar bushes across the Province to enjoy offering delicious pancake breakfast ranging in prices from 9-13 dollars...Always a great family outing with all areas featuring Covid protocol and social distancing.

Have a great weekend all