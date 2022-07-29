iHeartRadio

SUMMERLICIOUS 2022

Travel the world with your taste buds at home this year! Toronto’s premier prix–fixe food event is back, Summerlicious runs August 12 - 28!

 

The ever-popular three course prix fixe lunch and dinner program offers exceptional value at more than 200 local Toronto restaurants. 

 

Prices ranging from:

Lunch: $20 / $27 / $34 / $41 /$48 / $55
Dinner: $25 / $35 / $ 45 / $55 / $65 / $75

 

Book your reservations now at toronto.ca/summerlicious or call 311.

 

Produced by the City of Toronto.

 

