SUMMERLICIOUS 2022

Travel the world with your taste buds at home this year! Toronto’s premier prix–fixe food event is back, Summerlicious runs August 12 - 28!

The ever-popular three course prix fixe lunch and dinner program offers exceptional value at more than 200 local Toronto restaurants.

Prices ranging from:

Lunch: $20 / $27 / $34 / $41 /$48 / $55

Dinner: $25 / $35 / $ 45 / $55 / $65 / $75

Book your reservations now at toronto.ca/summerlicious or call 311.

Produced by the City of Toronto.