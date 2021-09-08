Show them you’ve got their back!

The Kidney Walk is a special opportunity to come together in support of your loved ones living with kidney disease. This year, participants will chart their own path and walk in their own neighbourhood. You choose the route; you choose whether to walk with your team, family or social circle!



While we walk different paths, we are united in spirit and join as one community dedicated to improving the lives of our loved ones living with kidney disease.



We will unite for an online Kidney Walk celebration on September 26th at 10am! Follow @kidneyontario on your favourite social platform for the latest news, contests and more! Share your walk photos and videos by tagging us and using #KidneyWalkCanada and #KidneyWalkON

The Kidney Walk is The Kidney Foundation’s cornerstone fundraising event and a great way to support your loved ones affected by kidney disease. You can play a critical role in helping The Kidney Foundation provide help and support to those living with kidney disease. Patients need our support now more than ever.

CLICK HERE for more details, to register or donate!