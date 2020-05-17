11 firefighters injured after an explosion at Los Angeles commercial building

An explosion Saturday at a hash oil manufacturer in downtown Los Angeles injured 11 firefighters.

Three were listed as critical but all were expected to survive.

Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott said ``one significant explosion'' shook the neighbourhood around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters inside the building and on the roof ran for their lives as flames shot out the building and scorched a fire truck across the street.

Some firefighters tore off their protective coats after they caught fire.

Scott described the business where the explosion occurred as a maker of ``butane honey oil.''

Butane, an odourless gas that easily ignites, is used to extractthe chemical THC from cannabis to create a highly potent oil.



